Ex-Falcons Star, Kikelomo Ajayi: FG Should Recognise Ex-players Who Paved Way For 10th Title

…says Nigeria must be steps ahead to maintain dominance

A former national women’s team captain, Kikelomo Ajayi, in this interview with Saturday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI, evaluated the recently concluded Women Africa Nations Cup among other issues. Excerps:

How will you rate the Falcons at the just concluded WAFCON with a blend of young and experienced players?

The Super Falcons’ performance at the just concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) deserves a solid 85 per cent. I was impressed with how the team masterfully balanced experienced players with rising stars like Esther Okoronkwo, Deborah Abiodun and others. This fusion brought tactical discipline, composure, and fresh energy. Also, there was a strong team spirit and resilience coupled with mental toughness which was evident in all their games. Let me add also that the backline was impressively organised with younger defenders learning quickly and adapting under the guidance of experienced ones. There was also a high level of creativity and tenacity in the midfield but this did not manifest in goal scoring. However, it was nice that Nigeria had multiple options of those who could score. This was enough to confuse the opposition to our advantage.

In all, the tournament showed a positive transitional era for the Falcons. The young talents didn’t just fill gaps — they rose to the occasion, while the experienced heads brought calm and stability. It’s a promising sign for future tournaments, especially the next World Cup.

Other countries are fast catching up with Nigeria. What can be done to remain the best on the continent?

The process has started with this current team as I said earlier. More young players who can run should be injected into the team but no doubt, other countries are also not relenting. We can now count about five top teams who can claim to be favourites before the kick-off of WAFCON. In our time, it used to be a straight fight between Nigeria and Ghana.

Now, there are South Africa, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Zambia. More work must be done in the attack of the Falcons because the team generated numerous scoring opportunities, and with a bit more focus in front of the goal, we can significantly enhance our finishing effectiveness to maintain the dominance on the continent and even beyond. There must be better education on game management especially in high-pressure moments. Getting to the top is not as difficult as the battle to remain on top. The Falcons are the team to beat any day and that is why the technical crew must double efforts to always be some steps ahead of the chasing pack.

Tell us about your time as a Super Falcons player. . .

It was great with sweet memories. I always look back with nostalgia.

I was privileged to win WAFCON five times. As a member of the team, I celebrated victories in 1998, 2000, and 2002. Later, as the captain, I led the team to triumphs in 2004 and 2006. In addition, I also participated in various international tournaments, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Summer Olympic Games, which greatly enriched my experience and passion for football. I am fulfilled as a national team player and also had a good run in the domestic football league.

How did you embrace football as a lady out of all other sports?

Growing up, I had so many options- track, volleyball and basketball- but football for me is like no other sport. In a society that often sideline girls, I chose to take to football, run with it and fight for my space on the pitch. Football gave me a voice and strength in a world that questioned a woman’s place in sports. I faced stereotypes and heard phrases like “football is for boys.” But instead of backing down, I laced up my boots and trained harder, not just to prove others wrong, but to validate my dreams. Becoming a Super Falcons captain was a testament to all the girls who were told they couldn’t succeed. Football taught me leadership, resilience, and the power to always believe. It is not a man’s sport; it belongs to everyone. I am proud to be a female footballer and the coming generation will even be much better because they are fearless.

What is your view about the rewards showered on the team after winning the 10th title?

The rewards showered on the Super Falcons after clinching their 10th WAFCON title were mind-blowing and also deserving. It is a monumental gesture that brought pride, joy, and renewed hope to all lovers of women’s football in Nigeria. I deeply appreciate and thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our mother, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for their exemplary fatherly and motherly roles. I also appreciate the good works of the Nigeria Sports Commission, the Nigeria Football Federation, corporate bodies, the Super Eagles players, and all well-meaning Nigerians who stood firmly behind the Super Falcons—through their encouragement, massive support, and generous gifts.

However, as a proud member of the pioneering generations that paved this glorious path from the 1st WAFCON title through to the 9th, we humbly appeal to Mr. President, the Federal Government, corporate organisations and kind-hearted Nigerians to extend this same magnanimity to past Super Falcons who laid the solid foundation for this historic, long dominance. We are the roots of this success story. Recognising our sacrifices, contributions, and victories will not only honour our legacy but also inspire future generations.

What have you been up to now after retirement?

Retirement from professional football opens a new chapter for me.

As a former captain of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, I’m dedicated to mentoring young girls in underserved communities and fostering their belief in their potential. I engage in football development initiatives to nurture the next generation of female stars and advocate for women’s representation in sports administration. Additionally, I’ve launched projects focused on girls’ education, health, empowerment, and sports entrepreneurship, ensuring they are prepared for success on and off the pitch. Football provided me with a platform, and now I aim to inspire and uplift others, emphasising that legacy lies in empowering others to reach their full potential. I am currently on a course abroad as part of my desire give back to the society with my wealth of experience and exposure.

Are you still in touch with your other colleagues in the past Super Falcons team?

I am very much in touch with many of my Super Falcons teammates.

Our bond extends beyond football to sisterhood because of our collective background and development. We’ve experienced highs and lows together, creating connections that never fade. Today, we support each other in various ways—celebrating milestones, attending personal events, or collaborating on football projects and mentorship programmes. Whether as coaches, administrators, or entrepreneurs, we carry the same fighting spirit we had on the field.

It’s rewarding to see how far we’ve come and to know we can still impact the future of women’s football in Nigeria and beyond together. For us, its friendship forever.