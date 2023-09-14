Ex-falcons Captain, Oparanozie, Retires At 29

Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie, has announced her retirement from football with immediate effect. The 29-year-old announced her decision on her social media platforms as she showed her appreciation to all the people she had worked with.

“It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now,” her statement said in part. “To every team and coach I have played for, to every mate I’ve played alongside, and to every opponent I have played against, thank you all for being part of this incredible journey.

Thank you, football, thank you, Nigeria. “I’m officially announcing my retirement from pro- fessional football for both club and country. To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years.”

The former junior international started her career back home in the Nigeria Women’s Football League, with Bayelsa Queens before moving to Delta Queens, where her journey to Europe began with a two-month loan deal with Düvenciler Lisesispor in the Turkish Women’s First Football League in 2011.