Bernie Ecclestone, the former boss of Formula One, has admitted fraud af- ter failing to declare more than £400m held in a trust in Singapore.

The 92-year-old billionaire did not disclose the trust to the government in July 2015.

Appearing at South- wark Crown Court yesterday, he told the judge “I plead guilty” after having previously pleaded not guilty.

Ecclestone had been due to go on trial next month, reports the BBC.