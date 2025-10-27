Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Calvin Bassey’s afternoon at St James’ Park turned sour after his defensive blunder gifted Newcastle United the lead in Fulham’s 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

The Nigerian international was at the heart of a moment that drew sharp criticism from former Premier League striker, Troy Deeney, who slammed the centre-back’s lapse in judgement as “Really, really poor.”

Watford legend Troy Deeney didn’t hold back as he analysed Fulham’s defeat on BBC’s Final Score, calling out Bassey’s costly mistake that swung momentum Newcastle’s way.

With the game goalless, Bassey was caught in possession just outside his own box by Jacob Murphy, who raced forward and drilled a precise low shot off the post to open the scoring.

“Really, really poor from Calvin Bassey, dilly-dallying on the ball,” Deeney said. “You’re not going to catch this guy [Jacob Murphy] in a foot race. It’s a wonderful finish, in off the far post, and the goalkeeper has no chance. Newcastle deserve it.”

The Nigerian’s hesitation, Deeney noted, was another example of the kind of split-second indecision that Premier League forwards ruthlessly punish.

Bassey’s error overshadowed what had been a crucial return to Fulham’s starting lineup after missing the previous weekend’s match against Arsenal.

Manager Marco Silva had praised the Super Eagles defender ahead of kickoff, noting his physicality and composure. However, the match told a different story.

Despite Sasa Lukic’s equaliser restoring hope, Bruno Guimaraes struck late to seal a 2-1 win for Newcastle, leaving Bassey’s early error under the spotlight.

According to league statistics, the former Rangers and Ajax star has now made two errors leading directly to goals this season, the joint-highest in the Premier League, alongside Wolverhampton’s Emmanuel Agbadou.