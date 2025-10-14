Former Premier League referee David Coote has admitted to creating an indecent image of a child, following a court appearance on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old referee appeared at Nottingham Crown Court, where he entered a guilty plea during a brief hearing before Judge Nirmal Shant KC.

According to Sky Sports, the charge relates to a Category A video, the most serious level under UK law, discovered by police earlier this year.

New Telegraph gathered that the offence is linked to material recovered by authorities in February 2025.

READ ALSO:



The former referee, from Collingham, was granted conditional bail by Judge Shant and told he must appear in court again on December 11.

The judge told Coote, who stood in the dock with his hands clasped in front of him, that she was ordering a pre-sentence report to be carried out before he was to be sentenced.

She said: “You have pleaded guilty to a serious matter. Whether this means custody or not will be decided when all the information is before the court, which is why I have ordered a pre-sentence report.”

Coote was sacked by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), in December after a video of comments he had made about Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in 2020 came to light.

In August this year, he was given an eight-week suspension by the Football Association over the Klopp footage.