Ex-Envoy Slams Gov Kefas Over Poor Governance

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago and founding Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Alhaji Hassan Ardo, has issued a scathing critique of Governor Agbu Kefas, accusing the administration of misgovernance and underperformance.

Ardo’s remarks came during a media briefing in Jalingo on Thursday, following the recent visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, to Taraba State.

According to the former envoy, the visit laid bare the absence of impactful governance and highlighted the state’s infrastructural deficiencies under the two-year-old Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government.

“Presidential visits typically showcase key achievements through the commissioning of people-centric projects,” Ardo said.

“Unfortunately, in Taraba, the only project presented was a renovated airport — originally constructed over a decade ago. That alone speaks volumes.”

Alhaji Ardo accused the Kefas administration of prioritizing luxury over essential infrastructure, referencing the ongoing refurbishment of the Government House and state lodges as evidence.

He criticized the government’s failure to address critical needs, such as the reconstruction of the Namnai Bridge, which collapsed over a year ago and remains untouched.

“That bridge is vital to the daily lives and economic survival of thousands,” he lamented. “Despite public assurances, no visible work has commenced, and affected communities remain isolated, suffering continued economic hardship.”

The former APC leader challenged the state government to present a list of projects that have been both initiated and completed under Governor Kefas.

He argued that most efforts to date appear geared toward the comfort of the executive rather than the welfare of the people.

Ardo further stated that the Vice President’s inability to commission any significant development project during his visit reinforces long-standing concerns about the administration’s lackluster performance.

“When we speak out, they call it politics,” Ardo said. “But this visit has vindicated us. The absence of any major commissioned project confirms what we have always said: the people of Taraba deserve better.”

Acknowledging President Tinubu’s push to attract investment to Taraba, particularly in the agriculture sector, Ardo commended the administration’s broader efforts.

However, he urged the federal government to consider special intervention programs for the state to mitigate the effects of what he described as “years of misgovernance under the PDP.”

