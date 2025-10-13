Ex-Envoy: Maximisation Of Nigeria’s Coal Deposits’ll Fastrack Industralisation

A former Consul in charge of Immigration Matters as well as Trade and Investment, Consulate General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Nicholas Agbo Ella, has said that Nigeria will gain a lot by maximising its abundant coal deposits.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he stated that it would boost industrialisation, wealth creation, and power services in the country.

He advised that Nigeria should not only rely on hydro power and renewable energy as coal provides another input in the energy mix of the country.

Ella, who is also a retired Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, said with modern technologies in exploration, coal would not be environmentally unfriendly and injurious to health.

He said himself and partners were leading a campaign for the maximisation of the nation’s abundant coal deposits.

He said: “With the development of the coal bed methane that the government of many states is interested in, and I believe this is what we need to do to have our energy mix, is a project that I feel that if well executed, will add value to the coal that we have, put more on the coal value chain.

“Because for over many years now, no one has done any production activity apart from the Dangote and BUA companies, that are doing actually some superficial work on coal.

But we need to maximize the coal, either for energy, for gas production, for fertilizer production, for tar road, coal tar. “These are things that coal is readily made of, and we need to expedite action to see that Nigeria benefits from its abundant coal resources.”

He added: “With the geological reports, in the case that we have, stretching from Enugu, to Benue, to Kogi, Nassarawa, Bauchi, to Gombe and Taraba State for that.

So you can see the enormous expanse of coal that we have. “Coal exploration and maximisation will lead to more industrialization, more job creation among other benefits. “Those are our targets, job creation.

We are bringing, let us have new technology in place, and with new technology, investment flow into the country, we will create jobs, our revenue will be enhanced, and there will be energy sufficiency for our people. I think those are the benefits for such a project.”

He said there would be no threat co-opting coal in Nigeria’s energy mix. He said though there was a time people viewed coal as a dirty energy, with new technologies, such fears have veen addressed.

He added that there are countries using coal, and are still being developed sustainably. “We have the coal, we have not been using it.

But to me, it’s the energy mix that we should be also looking at. “We can’t be relying only on thermal or green energy, and think that the country can be sustainable. I think let’s just diversify and create more jobs,opportunities for our people.

“There are modern technologies that will be used in exploring coal, so that it will not be environmentally unfriendly and injurious to health. You know quite well that in our own case, our sulfur content is very low, and that is why our coal is sought after in the world.

And of course, there are more modern techniques for exploration of coal. I know in China, for instance, how many companies are exploring coal for various energy, for petrochemical purposes, and they are still surviving and thriving,” Ella said.

He said he had started visits abd discussions with relevant stakeholders including government agencies abd ministries on how to optimise Nigeria’s coal deposits.

“That is part of the reason why I am here in Lagos, also to meet with officials of the various agencies, NMDPRA, NUPRC, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, we are working on, and the Ministry of Solid Mineral Development.

All of them will be carried along, and we will try to get all necessary regulatory permits to carry this out. “I am telling Nigerians that we have to explore all our resources.”