Ex-Envoy Alleges Plot to Destabilize Alia’s Govt

Erstwhile Nigerian High Commissioner to Namibia Terhemen Tarzoor yesterday alleged a “well-orchestrated plot” by some opposition politicians to destabilise Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia’s government.

Addressing a press conference in Makurdi, he alleged that the conspiracy was being orchestrated by politicians opposed to the governor’s development agenda.

According to him, the said politicians have budgeted N2 billion for the said plot to make the state ungovernable from December 1.

The former House of Assembly Speaker said part of the plot was to raise a false alarm of financial impropriety against the governor, as well as to undermine the accomplishment of the state government’s major contracts, with particular reference to the ongoing underpass projects in Makurdi and Gboko and major road projects.

Tarzoor, who had endorsed Alia for a second term, said he obtained information about the plot via credible intelligence. He said: “Two elected serving members of the National Assembly are reportedly part of the plot and have been assigned the role of spokespersons for the evilminded group.”