Ex-England Midfielder, Gascoigne, Hospitalised

Former England midfielder, Paul Gascoigne, has been hospitalised after being found collapsed at his home in Dorset by a friend, Steve Foster. According to the Sun, Gascoigne was found semi-conscious in his bedroom.

He was later taken to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. The 58-year-old, however, was eventually moved to an acute medical unit and is in a stable condition at the moment Meanwhile, Foster, who found Gascoigne, said in a brief statement:

“He would like to thank everyone for the support he is received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best.”

Gascoigne has 57 caps for the Three Lions, between 1988 and 1998. He played for clubs like Burnley, Middlesbrough, Everton, Boston United and Chinese club, Gansu Tianma, before he retired in 2004.