Ex-England Manager, Terry Venables Is Dead

Former England manager, Terry Venables is dead, New Telegraph reports.

Venables who made over 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR and Crystal Palace as a player died on Saturday, November 25 at the age of 80 years.

Venables was at the helm of England’s unforgettable run to the semi-finals of Euro 96 after forging a highly successful club managerial career with Crystal Palace, QPR, Barcelona and Tottenham.

READ ALSO:

A statement from the family of Venables said: “We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan said: “The League Managers Association (LMA) is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA President Terry Venables. Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry’s family at this time.”