Ex-Ekiti Rep Member, Faparusi Mourns Mother’s Death At 82

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, has expressed deep grief over the passing of his mother, Madam Lydia Omobiminu Faparusi.

She died on Tuesday at her residence in Ode-Ekiti after a brief illness. She was aged 82.

In a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, Faparusi described his late mother as a disciplinarian and passionate lover of education, who strongly believed in communal values and the “we-culture.”

According to him, Madam Faparusi was a committed personality and respected community leader who played a significant role in his education and political career, including his service as a National Assembly member and Commissioner in charge of the Ekiti State Ministry of Public Utilities.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the family would forever cherish her contributions to their upbringing, particularly in the areas of education, morality, and discipline.

“With gratitude to God for a life well spent, I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Senior Lady Evangelist Lydia Faparusi, a stickler for rules and a servant of God. She departed this world on August 19, 2025, at the age of 82. We are consoled by her virtues of honour, dignity, generosity, and peace-making ventures,” he said.

Praying for the repose of her soul, Faparusi noted that his mother’s devoted service to God and humanity remains the family’s greatest consolation at this trying time.

He added that funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course.