Ex-Ekiti PDP Image Maker, Adeyanju Defects To APC

The former Publicity Secretary of the Ekiti State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Raphael Adeyanju, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyanju cited chronic instability in the opposition party as the reason for the defection.

The former PDP Chieftain, in a press release on Monday titled: “Hon. Raphael “Wumi Adeyanju’s Political Realignment: A Move for Stability, Progress, and National Rebirth”, stated:

“Today, after extensive consultations with my family, political associates, and, most importantly, myconscience, I make a significant announcement regarding my political future.

” I, Hon. Raphael ‘Wumi Adeyanju, the immediate past Publicity Secretary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, hereby officially resign my membership from the PDP and defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

“This decision is not made lightly. It is the culmination of months of introspection on the state of ournation, the political landscape, and where I can best contribute to the development of Ekiti State andNigeria.

” My time in the PDP was one of service, but it has become painfully clear that the party is no longer a viable vehicle for the change and stability our nation desperately needs”

Adeyanju, who stated that his defection was anchored on the Chronic Instability in the PDP added that the PDP is plagued by a fundamental crisis of identity and purpose.

“It has become a rudderless ship, captained by conflicting interests. Its internal mechanisms for conflict resolution have collapsed, leadingto perpetual factional wars, litigation over party positions, and a culture of betrayal.

” A party that cannot govern itself cannot dream of governing a nation. Its recent history is not one of robust policy oppositionbut of personal grievances and electoral bitterness, offering no coherent alternative vision to theNigerian people.

” I am joining the APC because it presents, at this critical hour, a more structured platformdedicated to governance and national rejuvenation.

” My preference for the APC is based on clear, observable factors:A Culture of Party Discipline and Stability: While not perfect, the APC has demonstrated a superiorcapacity for managing internal dissent and maintaining a focus on governance.

” The party provides a stable platform for its members to contribute to policy implementation. Alignment with the National Government: To effectively attract meaningful federal projects andsynergies for Ekiti State, it is pragmatic to be aligned with the party at the national centre.

The APC-ledfederal government is embarking on significant reforms, and I wish to be in a position to help channelthe benefits of these reforms to my people.

“The Progressive Mandate and ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administrationhas shown a decisive will to undertake long-overdue reforms for economic sustainability.

“While challenging, the focus on removing costly subsidies, reforming the foreign exchange system, andprioritizing security architecture overhaul are difficult but necessary steps for national rebirth.

“The APCprovides the platform to support and shape this critical agenda. The Ekiti Example under Governor Biodun Oyebanji: At the state level, Governor Oyebanji’s calm, inclusive, and development-focused leadership under the APC banner is exemplary.

His approach togovernance—The Shared Prosperity Agenda—which emphasises peace, infrastructure, agriculture, andwelfare, mirrors the kind of pragmatic and people-centric politics I believe in.

“The stability and visible progress in Ekiti today are testaments to APC’s governance ethos”. Adeyanju said.