Ex-Ekiti Gov, Segun Oni Rejoins APC

Former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni, has formally rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC), barely five years after leaving the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Oni, who governed Ekiti State between 2007 and 2010 on the platform of the PDP, was the SDP governorship candidate in the 2022 election, where he finished second behind the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

The former governor registered as a member of the APC on Monday at his country home in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area, amid jubilation from supporters and loyalists.

Speaking after his registration, Oni described his return to the ruling party as a homecoming and a well-considered decision taken in the overall interest of the people of Ekiti State.

“I have returned to the APC to join hands with Governor Biodun Oyebanji and other stakeholders to further strengthen peace, unity, and development in Ekiti State,” he said.

Oni explained that Ekiti’s political stability must be sustained beyond partisan differences, adding that he was impressed by the current administration’s inclusive style of governance and commitment to grassroots development.

Reacting to the development, the Coordinator of the APC e-registration exercise in Ekiti State, Gold Adesola Adedayo, described Oni’s return as a major boost to the party and a significant gain ahead of the June 20, 2026, governorship election.

He noted that Oni remains a respected political figure with strong grassroots appeal across the state, adding that his return would further strengthen the APC’s mobilisation efforts.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Youth Development said Oni’s defection would positively impact the party’s ongoing online membership registration drive.

“Former Governor Segun Oni is well loved at the grassroots. Having an individual of his stature at this crucial time is a big plus for our party and will attract more people to the APC,” the commissioner stated.

He urged party leaders not to be complacent but to intensify mobilisation efforts to strengthen the APC’s numerical strength across Ekiti State.