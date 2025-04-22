Ex-Education Minister, Group Share Palliative To Churches

Share

A group under the aegis of Young Nigerian Voices (YNV) in collaboration with a former Minister for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has distributed over 5,000 bags of rice and 2,000kg of corn as Easter palliatives to churches across Nigeria.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chigozie Igbo, similar gesture was earlier extended to muslim communities across Nigeria during the ramadan fasting period.

The spokesperson for the group, in a statement, stated that the initiative was aimed at alleviating economic hardship faced by many Nigerians, particularly christians struggling to afford basic necessities during the Easter season.

“The objective of the outreach was to provide relief to vulnerable Christian communities across Nigeria, foster a sense of unity and support among Nigerians, and encourage collective effort for sustained faith in Christians across Nigeria”, he said.

Share