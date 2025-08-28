Ex-Edo State University Acting VC, Egbefo Dies Two Weeks After Handover

Professor Dawood O. Egbefo, the former Acting Vice-Chancellor of Edo State University, Iyamho, has passed away less than three weeks after handing over leadership to his successor.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Amaechi Kelly Quincy, confirmed his death in an official statement, expressing the institution’s deep sorrow over the loss.

“Edo State University, Iyamho, announces with great sadness the demise of its former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dawood O. Egbefo,” the statement read.

Although the university did not disclose the cause or exact date of his passing, it extended condolences to his family, friends, and the academic community, adding:

“We pray for his eternal rest and for strength for his family to bear the loss.”

Professor Egbefo, a native of Edo Central Senatorial District, was a Professor of History and International Studies with a distinguished background in library and information studies. He earned his degrees from the University of Ilorin and was widely respected for his contributions to scholarship in history, international relations, and public governance.

During his tenure at Edo State University, he was celebrated as a dedicated scholar, administrator, and mentor.

“He was a distinguished scholar, an astute administrator, and a mentor to many within the academic community. His dedication, humility, and commitment to the advancement of education left an indelible mark on our institution’s history,” the university noted.