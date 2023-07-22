Ex-Edo Speaker, Onobun, Involved In Road Crash, Sustains Multiple Injuries

The immediate past Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Marcus Onobun was on Wednesday involved in a road accident on his way to Abuja and he was said to have sustained injuries. The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Tony Aziegbemi, who confirmed this on Friday said, Onobun, who is now a member of the Federal House of Representatives, is currently at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

“I can confirm to you that Onobun had an accident on Wednesday and he had fracture in some parts of his body, but he is responding to treatment, and he is not in critical condition. “When I visited him on Thursday, we spoke and he even told me how the incident happened.

I wish him quick recovery so that he can get back on his feet and contribute to the development of his people like he has always done,” Aziegbemi added. Onobun, representing Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was said to have sustained multiple fractures when a vehicle he was travelling in fell into a ditch along Ekpoma-Abuja Highway. He was said be travelling from Benin to Abuja, after missing his flight when the accident happened.