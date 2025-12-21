New Telegraph

December 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ex -Edo Commissioner…

Ex -Edo Commissioner Dies At 72

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Commissioner for Information under the Lucky Igbinedion administration, Hon Charles Idahosa if deadd. Idahosa, known as Charlie Tempo died at 72 years.

Though no official response yet been made by his family, his younger brother, Andrew Idahosa, has not picked up repeated calls, but a source close to the family confirmed his death.

According to him, “Daddy was full of life this morning; as usual, he came downstairs receiving people. I don’t know what happened; it is shocking.” He said.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Idahosa was a vocal politician and former Political Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the eight years he was governor of the state.

He pitched a tent with Godwin Obaseki when he fell out with Oshiomhole as governor and even wrote a book titled “The Fall of the Last Godfather. He also defected with Obaseki to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for his second term election in 2020.

The late Idahosa also fell out with Obaseki after his reelection, and he was among the first politicians to publicly say so. He went back to the APC and was also the first to release jingles for Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Fire Guts 4th Floor Of FIRS Office Abuja, No Casualties Recorded
Read Next

Fidson N21bn Rights Issue’ll Boost Innovation, PanAfrican Expansion