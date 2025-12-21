Ex -Edo Commissioner Dies At 72

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Commissioner for Information under the Lucky Igbinedion administration, Hon Charles Idahosa if deadd. Idahosa, known as Charlie Tempo died at 72 years.

Though no official response yet been made by his family, his younger brother, Andrew Idahosa, has not picked up repeated calls, but a source close to the family confirmed his death.

According to him, “Daddy was full of life this morning; as usual, he came downstairs receiving people. I don’t know what happened; it is shocking.” He said.

Idahosa was a vocal politician and former Political Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the eight years he was governor of the state.

He pitched a tent with Godwin Obaseki when he fell out with Oshiomhole as governor and even wrote a book titled “The Fall of the Last Godfather. He also defected with Obaseki to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for his second term election in 2020.

The late Idahosa also fell out with Obaseki after his reelection, and he was among the first politicians to publicly say so. He went back to the APC and was also the first to release jingles for Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election.