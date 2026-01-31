Ex-Edo Assembly Speaker Rates Okpebholo High on Road Projects

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Justin Okonoboh, has thumbs up the Executive Governor of the state, Senator Monday Okpebholo on ongoing road projects across the three senatorial districts making up the state.

The former speaker stated this during a chat with Saturday Telegraph, maintaining that he is very happy with the infrastructural projects that is ongoing in the three senatorial districts of the State.

He averred that Governor Monday Okpebholo will surpass the records of late Professor Ambrose Ali in Edo State, saying “For me I think is too early to judge or rate Governor Monday Okpebholo, from what we are seeing, he is not the talking type, he an action governor.

“Edo people don’t need an English teacher, what we require is a man that will take the dividends of democracy to the door steps of the masses. I think he is doing very well.

His developmental strides are on the high side. He is working in the three senatorial districts. “The level of road construction is very high.

Edo people are happy with him. I think he is very pro-active, he is keeping to his electioneering campaign promises. I’m very happy with him.

“For me, I want to use this opportunity to call on the good people of Edo State both home and away to support the governor, he has great ideals, and he wants to take Edo State to the peak of modern development.