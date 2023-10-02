Ex-DSS Official Alleges Threat To Life

Mr Kelly Ojobokeme, a retired personnel of the Department of State Service (DSS) has alleged threat to his life and that of his wife, Beauty

by the former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpobolokemi.

Kelly, who spoke at the weekend, at the NUJ Secretariat Complex in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, recalled that Akpobolokemi allegedly mobilized three armed policemen to beat him and later detained him at Ekeki Police Station.

Kelly said he had applied for the enforcement of his fundamental human right to court to restrain the “big man” from making further attempts on his life adding that despite taking the matter to court, the former NIMASA boss was still hell-bent on using his power, connections and wealth to take him out by all means.

He alleged that some attempts had been made by unknown men to kidnap him, adding that he had continued to receive suspicious and threatening phone calls from unidentified people.

“As far as he is concerned, I am his worst enemy. The wife is also showing a video of how I was beaten to a pulp, calling me names. That means these people will not end any of this until they have finished me up.

“Despite going to the court, the former NIMASA boss is still planning to kill me. So the best for me is to come to the public and cry for help. Let the whole public hear, so that whatever that happens to me, they should hold Patrick Akpobolokemi and his wife responsible.

“He is now using the police for a matter that is a none issue. I was once detained at the Area Command, Opolo, after the first dehumanization and detention at Ekeki Police Station and subsequently transferred to the Office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16.

“I have seen the whole case and that the only problem they had with me is owing to the fact that I used to pray with his younger brother, Mr. Clement Akpobolokemi who is my friend and my prayers became a threat to him for reasons best known to him.

Kelly said while he served in DSS, the service intervention once prevented the former NIMASA boss from carrying out his alleged evil plot against him.

He said: “But he has heard that I have retired from the DSS, he is using his powers, money and connection to come after my life.

“I have been receiving very suspicious calls, I have no problem with any other person, only he has come out to beat me like that, wounded me without any form of apology. He never apologized to me, not even to his family members.

“If anything happens to my life or my family or his brother, Clement Akpobolokemi, Patrick Akpogbolokemi and his wife should be held responsible”, he said.