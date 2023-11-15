Ex-DSS Officer Retracts Brutalization Allegation Against Ex-NIMASA DG

…Says Misunderstanding Resolved Amicably.

A retired officer of the Department of State Security (DSS), Ojobokeme Kelly has retracted his allegation of brutalisation against a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Patrick Akpogbolokemi.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa on Wednesday, the former DSS Officer appealed to members of the public to disregard the allegation.

He stated that he has withdrawn the suit with number FHC/YNG/159/2023 which he instituted against the erstwhile NIMASA Boss following an amicable resolution of the matter.

The statement read, “I call the attention of the public to the publication I made against former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Patrick Akpobolokemi on October 1st, 2023, wherein I alleged that I was tortured and brutalized by the Nigeria Police in Yenagoa on the instruction of Dr. Patrick Akpobolokemi.

“I also said that the case was before the Federal High Court, Yenagoa in Suit No. FHC/YNG/159/2023 (Mr. Ojobokeme Kelly V The Inspector General of Police & 5 ors). I want the public to take note that the above case has been amicably resolved.

“I consequently retract the above-referred publication and the status of the publication, as it stands, it never existed at all.

“The public is hereby urged to abandon every negative impression it may have had against Dr. Patrick Akpobolokemi on account of the retracted publication”.