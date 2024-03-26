Ex-DSS Director Faults NSA, Says Binance Executives Should Be In EFCC Custody

Following the escape of the Chief Executive Officer of Binance, a former Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree has said the two executives of the cryptocurrency exchange platform should have been transferred to the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Amachree who spoke on Channels Television on Monday said the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) is not a security agency with no detention facility and should have transferred the detainees to the EFCC or DSS.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nadeem Anjarwalla, one of the two Binance executives detained for alleged tax evasion and other offences, escaped from lawful custody last week Friday.
Anjarwalla escaped from the Abuja guest house, where he and his colleague, Tigran Gambaryan, were detained after guards on duty led him to a nearby mosque for prayers in the spirit of the ongoing Ramadan fast.
Speaking on the programme, Amachree said the two Binance officials should have been placed on a watchlist with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and their photos and names should have been flagged at all airports across the country.
He said, “If the man has been flagged as a threat or a suspected person, he should have been watchlisted.
“For them now to allow him to go and pray? I think there are a lot of loopholes and lapses there. We have held heads of state in detention and they prayed where to live and eat and sleep. So, I don’t see why this particular guy will be allowed to go to the nearest mosque to pray and disappear.”
Speaking further, the former DSS director said Anjarwalla’s escape resulted from a compromise by some security agents placed to guard the Binance officials.
He added: “There is a compromise. The fleeing suspect must have rubbed hands with some conniving security agents.