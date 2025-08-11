Ex-DSS DG Urges NASS To Legalise Amotekun, legitimise vigilante groups

…recommends creation of community shields against insecurity

A former Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ita Ekpenyong, has charged the National Assembly to “legalise” the activities of Amotekun and other non-violent State actors involved in the fight against insecurity in parts of the country.

This is as he further advocates the creation of self-defence groups (Community Shields), to provide security and local intelligence at the grassroots level.

The former DG spoke at a Seminar organised by the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 18).

The seminar with the theme, Non-State Actors In Security Management: Issues, Challenges, Prospects for Peace And Development In Africa, is part of the course requirements for the award of fellow, Security Institute (fsi) to the 78 participants drawn from within, and five African countries.

The DiG DSS, Mr. Adeola Ajayi, who spoke through the Assistant Director General in charge of Training, Femi Sotayo, described the topic as apt, while urging participants to pay rapt attention to presentations.

In his submission, Ekpenyong classified Non-State Actors into violent and non-violent, recommending the incorporation of the latter into the security management scheme by the government.

His words: “Additionally, policies should promote the inclusion of non-violent state actors in formal security sector reform processes, ensuring that their perspectives and experiences are incorporated into policy development and implementation.

“There is a need to strengthen counterterrorism strategy, through the creation of self-defence groups.

“Specifically, the government needs to legitimise vigilante operations under the control of security agencies.

“Also, there is the need for continuous debriefing, profiling and rehabilitation of repentant terrorists and criminals. However, the rehabilitation process must not involve giving them free money.

“It should be done in collaboration with the private sector, through which they can learn skills and be paid for the job done.

“Furthermore, it is recommended that self-defence groups be created to be known as Community Shields; to protect the peace of the grassroots.”

He further highlighted: “This should be done in collaboration with the community, religious leaders, State and local governments. Governments could work with their stakeholders to train networks, such as groups with operational structures of security agencies, to enhance synergy.

“Each community shield office should have a full complement of staff, to be sourced locally, including organisers, profilers…who will operate in years of security agencies.

“The community Shield is akin to what is practised in Kenya…the community policing initiative introduced by Kenya in 2013 via a presidential order.

“To this end, there is an urgent need by the National Assembly to legally formalise the activities of Amotekun, a civilian joint task force, and such other non-violent State actors, with clearly defined operations, into the Constitution.

This is more so as the United Nations has declared July 17 as World Amotekun Day. This will encourage other states to consider setting up similar outfits to tackle insecurity”.

The retired spy master explained that violent non-state actors in Africa can be broadly categorised based on their organisational structure, motivation and operational scope.

Others include informal community groups to formalised non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and private security

“Violent non-state actors in Africa comprise a broad spectrum of groups ranging from rebel movements, terrorist organisations, warlords, and criminal syndicates, each operating with distinct organisational structures, ideologies and objectives.

“These actors frequently exploit State fragility, economic grievances, on such social on national questions, which are often exaggerated as historical legacies and contemporary political dynamics.

“This often leads to large-scale insecurity, displacements, humanitarian crises, and further undermines the State’s legitimacy to govern.

“The rise of these groups often culminates in the State’s inability to provide essential services and maintain a monopoly on the legitimate use of force, leading to a complex interplay between formal and informal structures”

He maintained that the strengthening of State institutions is essential for asserting the rule of law, combating corruption, and providing basic services to citizens.

“Inclusive governance and transparency can enhance accountability, reduce grievances and create a more conducive environment for peace and stability.

“Promoting inclusive government, including job creation, education, and access to resources, can arrest the root causes of conflicts and reduce incentives for individuals to join armed groups or engage in criminal activities.

“Capacity building initiatives towards specific needs of non-violent) state actors should be implemented focusing on enhancing technical, logistical and organisational capabilities to effectively transmit to peace and development.

“These efforts should also include advocating for international support, for an Africa-led peace initiative, recommending the…urgency in addressing the security challenges”, he maintained.

He concluded thus: “Additionally, policies should promote the inclusion of non-violent state actors in formal security sector reform processes, ensuring that their perspectives and experiences are incorporated into policy development and implementation.

“There is a need to strengthen counterterrorism strategy, through the creation of self-defence groups.

“Specifically, the government needs to legitimise vigilante operations under the control of security agencies.

“Also, there is the need for continuous debriefing, profiling and rehabilitation of repentant terrorists and criminals. However, the rehabilitation process must not involve giving them free money.

It should be done in collaboration with the private sector, through which they can learn skills and be paid for the job done. This should be done in collaboration with the community, religious leaders, the State and local governments.

“Governments could work with their stakeholders to train networks, such as groups with operational structures of security agencies, to enhance synergy’.