Ex-DPR Director Decries Nigeria’s Declining Oil Production

A retired Deputy Director of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engr Sunday Babalola, has said that it is worrisome the report that Nigeria’s oil production declined in July. In an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, he stated that such a development was sad considering that Nigeria was once the top producer of crude in Africa.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its Monthly Oil Market Report of August 2023 had disclosed that using direct communication, Algeria produced 1,149 barrels per day in July, 2023; but Nigeria supplied 1.081mbpd in July as against 1.249mbpd in June, representing a decline of 168,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia in July produced 9.013mbpd; Iraq, 3.985mbpd; United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2.894mbpd; Kuwait, 2.548mbpd; Algeria, 955,000bpd among others.

But based on secondary sources, Angola produced in July, 1.170mbd; while Nigeria produced 1,255mbpd in July as against 1.295mbpd, showing a decrease of 40,000bpd. Babalola, while commending the fight against crude oil theft and vandalism of oil installations and infrastructure, canvassed for the intensification of the anti-crude oil theft fight. He called for greater collaboration among relevant security organisations.

He urged Nigerians to give relevant bodies intelligence that will improve the fight against oil theft, adding that oil theft which had led to reduced production had devastated Nigeria’s economy. He lamented that Nigeria had lost huge revenue to oil theft and pipeline vandalism. He stated that it is more worrisome that Nigeria should have earned more forex given the rising cost of crude at the international level.

According to him, it is, therefore, debilitating that Nigeria was missing such a golden opportunity because of reduced oil production. He also said it was worrisome that Nigeria as a result had not been meeting its OPEC quota. The energy expert also called on the government to provide an environment that is enabling businesses to thrive in the country. He stated that with a good environment, the private sector will contribute positively to economic development, employment generation and the general well-being of the people.

Babalola said: “It is sad that Nigeria’s oil production declined in July according to the OPEC report. Such is not good for this country. It is not good for the economy and as well as the oil and gas sector. All stakeholders must synergise to address it. I commend relevant agencies for their digged fight to rid the nation of oil theft and improve its oil production which should also increase the nation’s foreign exchange revenue earning.

“Now that oil prices are high at the international level, it would have been a great opportunity for Nigeria to earn more forex, stabilise its exchange rate to the dollar, encourage import- ers and accelerate national economic development. It is also painful that Nigeria has not been meeting its quota by the OPEC. Nigeria is really los- ing a lot of opportunities for income by this sad low crude production. “I have noted good efforts by the relevant organisations to address this low oil production.

The war on crude oil theft is still ongoing, however, the fight against crude oil theft should be intensified. Nigeria can not continue to lose such a golden opportunity to earn forex and develop its economy and people. All hands must be on deck. “Government should also create an environment that is good for business. People will think through. People will think of how to survive and they will do business but the environment itself is not good. Insecurity everywhere. Over- taxes everywhere.

“The environment is not good for business. You can not say you want to import some- thing and you will be paying outrageous bills. You can not say you want to be a manufacturer because the raw materials are not there within the country. “They are going to be imported and the availability of the foreign currency is not also there and the thing will keep going high.”