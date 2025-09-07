Ex-DIG Sani, Eight Others Honoured With Turbaning In Sokoto

The Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, Alhaji Kabiru Chigari Alhassan, has turbaned retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Abubakar (Habu) Ahmad Sani and eight other distinguished indigenes of Wurno District in recognition of their outstanding contributions to Sokoto State and Nigeria.

The ceremony, held at the palace of the Sarkin Sudan, attracted dignitaries from across Sokoto State, including traditional rulers, senior government officials, security chiefs, religious leaders, and thousands of well-wishers.

In his remarks, Sarkin Sudan Kabiru Chigari Alhassan described the honourees as worthy sons of Wurno whose selfless service, discipline, patriotism, and sacrifice merited recognition. He emphasized that the turbaning was not a mere decoration but a call to greater service as role models and defenders of peace and unity.

Retired DIG Abubakar Sani, the foremost recipient, was decorated as Tafidan Wurno, a title symbolizing honour, authority, and respect. The monarch hailed him as a rare patriot who dedicated over three decades of his life to safeguarding lives and property across Nigeria through intelligence-led policing.

Born on April 7, 1964, in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Sani graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography (Education) from Usmanu Danfodiyo University in 1990. He enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force in 1992, rising through the ranks to serve as Commissioner of Police in Bauchi and Kano states, Assistant Inspector General of Police at the Force Intelligence Bureau, and ultimately Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Department before retiring after 32 years of service.

Other honourees include Dr. Lawal Muhammad Umar (Wakilin Wurno), Engr. Dr. Yakub Usman (Tafarkin Wurno), Engr. Dr. Buhari Abubakar (Sarkin Kudu), Alhaji Sidi Hamza (Sarkin Shariffan Wurno), Alhaji Sidi Mu’azu (Dan Dangaladima Sarkin Shariffai), Alhaji Tahir Aliyu Shariff (Sarkin Larabawan Wurno), and Alhaji Musa Marnona (Zannan Wurno).

In his response, DIG Sani (rtd) expressed gratitude to the Sarkin Sudan and the people of Wurno, dedicating the honour to the entire district. He pledged to continue contributing to peace, youth empowerment, and community development while urging the younger generation to embrace discipline, education, and hard work.

The event featured vibrant cultural displays, traditional music, and royal blessings, with a grand turbaning procession through the streets of Wurno met with jubilation and prayers for the district, Sokoto State, and Nigeria.

Community leaders and clerics lauded the recognition as timely, noting that the nation needs more moral icons to inspire hope and confidence. They commended the Sarkin Sudan for upholding the tradition of honouring illustrious sons, which fosters unity, strengthens values, and motivates others toward selfless service.

The turbaning of DIG Abubakar Sani and eight others, they said, stands as a testament to Wurno’s enduring culture of celebrating service, sacrifice, and integrity, values essential for building a stronger and more united Nigeria.