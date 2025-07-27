Ex-Deputy Govs, Speaker Join Coalition As ADC Is Unveiled In Ekiti

Former Deputy Governors of Ekiti State, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka and Alhaji Sikiru Lawal, along with a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, have officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), marking their resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), respectively.

The trio defected to the ADC alongside other notable political figures in the state, including Dipo Anisulowo, former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose; Modupe Alade, former Secretary to the State Government; Gbenga Faseluka, former Head of Service; Akin Omole, former Commissioner for Information under ex-Governor Kayode Fayemi; and Ambassador Dare Bejide, among others.

The official unveiling of the ADC in Ekiti State was held over the weekend in Ado-Ekiti and attracted supporters from all 16 local government areas.

Speaking at the event, Professor Eleka, now the ADC Stakeholders’ Coordinator in Ekiti, described the party as a viable coalition capable of rescuing Nigerians from the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji. He emphasised the party’s commitment to ideology, good governance, and national development.

“ADC is the way forward. It’s a meaningful party with the intention of catering to the interest of Nigerians. Our leaders in other parties came together to form this coalition to rescue Nigeria from corrupt, intimidating, and visionless leadership,” Eleka said.

He added that the party, under the coalition leadership of former Senate President David Mark, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, would work to revive Nigeria’s economy and democratic values.

Representing Atiku Abubakar at the event, Professor Bayo Fakunle appreciated the people of Ekiti for their past support and urged them to rally behind the ADC for the sake of national progress and unity.

Akin Omole, addressing the crowd, explained that his decision to join ADC was personal and not an attempt to undermine his former principal, Governor Fayemi. He described the ADC as a platform with genuine intent to uplift the people of Ekiti.

Ekiti ADC Chairman, Omolayo Ilesanmi, described the defection of prominent figures as a sign of shared commitment to building a Nigeria anchored on progress, integrity, discipline, and honesty. He reaffirmed the party’s readiness to align with national objectives as the 2026 governorship and 2027 general elections approach.

Ilesanmi also urged party supporters to prioritise voter registration, stressing the importance of PVCs in shaping the nation’s political future.