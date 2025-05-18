Ex-Deputy Gov Urges Ondo Lawmakers To Amend Amotekun Law

Share

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has called on members of the State House of Assembly to amend the Amotekun Corps law to formally accommodate Forest Guards as part of renewed efforts to combat insecurity across the state.

Ajayi, who was the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the last election, noted that the concept of Forest Guards has received the backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who recently advocated for such units to address rising insecurity nationwide.

Speaking at the 60th birthday celebration of former Minority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Rasheed Elegbeleye, held in Akure, the state capital, Ajayi expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation in the country.

According to him, protecting the lives and property of citizens is the primary responsibility of any government, and the Ondo State Government must ensure that residents can go about their legitimate activities without fear of abduction or violence.

The event was attended by notable political figures, including the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji; Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi; former Deputy Speakers, Ogundeji Iroju and Samuel Aderoboye; and Festus Akingbaso, Member representing Idanre/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, among others.

Ajayi challenged the lawmakers to urgently amend the legal framework governing the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun, to integrate Forest Guards with adequate training and equipment.

“The current level of insecurity is unacceptable to the good people of Ondo State. The primary obligation of any responsible government is the protection of lives and property,” he said.

“The Speaker and his colleagues must do all that is necessary to amend the law.”

He continued, “During our governorship campaign, I advocated the creation of a Forest Guard unit. I was glad to hear the President speak in support of this idea recently. There is now an urgent need for legislation that will empower Forest Guards with modern weapons and operational capacity, under the oversight of the National Security Adviser.”

Ajayi further recommended that the security outfit be deployed into forests in collaboration with local hunters and other security agencies to effectively combat criminal activities in Ondo State and beyond.

