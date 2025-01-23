Ex-Delta SSG Salutes Tinubu Over Oil Block Bidding Process

Share

Erstwhile Secretary to the Delta State Government Ovuozourie Macaulay yesterday praised President Bola Tinubu for the open and transparent process in the 2024 licensing round.

According to him, the development helped companies belonging to Isoko sons, including Chief Emonena Egukawhore aka Wayles, and Chief Henry Ojogho.

The Okiroro of Isoko Nation and a leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) said Tinubu provided a level playing field for all bidders that enabled the Isoko sons to bid and win the oil blocks.

He therefore called on Nigerians who are critical of the President’s reform agenda, to have a little patience for the positive result to manifest.

Macaulay also appealed to Tinubu to apply the same principle of fairness and equity to give prompt recognition to Isoko’s sons and daughters through federal appointments in his administration.

According to him, Isoko remains the only ethnic nationality that has no federal appointment despite her huge contributions to the economy.

