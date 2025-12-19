Ex-Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi Dies At 68

A former Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi, is dead.

Sources close to the politician confirmed that he passed away on Friday, December 19

However, details of the former senator’s death remain unknown at the time of this report.

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State confirmed the death of the former senator in a press statement made available to newsmen in Asaba.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described Mr Nwaoboshi’s death as a monumental loss to Delta State, the Anioma nation, and Nigeria.

He extolled the deceased senator as “a fearless advocate” of the Anioma cause, a people currently seeking to be carved out as a separate state from the Delta.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of my dear friend, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi,” the governor said.

Gov. Oborevwori recalled Mr Nwaoboshi’s impactful service in the National Assembly, saying the politician devoted his life to the service of his people, his party, and the nation

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Anioma nation, members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, and all those whose lives he touched,” he stated.

“May God grant his soul peaceful rest and comfort to all who grieve this irreplaceable loss.”