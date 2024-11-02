Ex-Delta Deputy Gov, Amos Utuama Is Dead

Share

Former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Amos Utuama (SAN) is dead.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Utuama died at the age of 77 in Warri, the State capital, in the early hours of Saturday, November 2, after a protracted illness.

Following the tragic news, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has sent condolences to the family of the late former Deputy Governor.

His condolence was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon.

It would be recalled that Utuama was the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state from 1999 to 2007.

Utuama later became the deputy governor of the state from 2007 to 2015 under the administration of ex-governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

“The deceased was a world-class academic scholar whose teachings and research undertakings had contributed immensely to the Nigerian legal profession and jurisprudence,”

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman, a scholar and astute politician,

“Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN who passed on in Warri on Saturday.

“I received the devastating news of his death with great shock.

“He was a gentleman politician, and scholar who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state and later as Deputy Governor of the state.

“Throughout his service to the state and country, Prof. Utuama demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state.” the statement reads

