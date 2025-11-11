Ex-Delta APC Scribe Urges Govs To Emulate Oborevwori’s Developmental Strides

A former Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta State, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, has urged other states in the Niger Delta to deeply emulate the developmental strides of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Speaking to journalists at a public function, Ovuakporie said Oborevwori’s approach to governance not only aligns with global development standards, but also positions Delta State as a model for other regions to emulate.

He underscored the importance of inclusive growth and the empowerment of individuals, reflecting the thoughts of notable thinkers like Amartya Sen regarding the multifaceted nature of development.