Ex-Delta APC Scribe Condemns Plot To Discredit Oborevwori’s Govt

As the 2027 elections draw near, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, the immediate Past State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, has condemned those launching media attacks against Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration, describing their actions as harmful to the progress of the state.

In a statement personally signed and made available to journalists, Ovuakporie, who is currently serving as Executive Assistant (Political) to the governor, called on all discerning citizens to unite in condemning the harmful actions of naysayers and to celebrate the achievements of Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. agenda.

Ovuakporie while commending the Delta APC stakeholders for their unwavering backing, also strongly condemned critics, urging the public to stand with the governor in his quest to consolidate the M.O.R.E. blueprint for Delta State’s future.

He said: “Politics has reached a critical juncture marked by the unrelenting condemnation of the visible achievements of a government that has been tirelessly working to advance the development of the state.

“Since assuming office, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been at the forefront of a transformative journey, championing the state’s progress through deliberate actions that have earned accolades for a job well done.”