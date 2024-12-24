Ex-Defence Perm Sec Visits Aviation Ministry As Meribole Bows Out Of Service

Share

The new Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Ibrahim Kana, has held a meeting with the outgoing Permanent Secretary and Directors of the Ministry following his recent posting to the Ministry.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Head of Press and Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, the informal meeting was held in his office, on Tuesday, 24th December 2024 the last official working day of the formal Permanent Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Meribole.

Dr Kana appreciated the outgoing Permanent Secretary for his uncommon leadership in the aviation sector and urged the Directors to bring to the fore their wealth of experience to ensure the growth of the Ministry.

He encouraged all Heads of Agencies in the aviation sector to be in attendance at the sent-forth ceremony in honour of the outgoing Permanent Secretary scheduled for the 6th of January 2025, by 2 pm at the Ministry’s conference hall.

Dr Emmanuel Meribole who exits the Federal Civil Service at the mandatory age thanked the new Permanent Secretary. He equally thanked the Directors of the Ministry for their support while in service and urged them to extend such a gesture to the new Permanent Secretary.

