Ex-Defence Minister Sues For Peace In Ondo

Former Minister of Defence, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode has urged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State not to be distracted by the choice of Deputy Governor and certificate issue rocking the State.

Kayode, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice urged the governor to unite all the tendencies for the progress and development of the State.

Also, the statesman sued for peace in the State ahead of the build-up to the November 2024 governorship election.

He has also appealed to all stakeholders, politicians as well as elders in the state to give good governance a chance in the state and allow Governor Aiyedatiwa to breathe.

Kayode urged the citizens to allow Aiyedatiwa to settle down to work for the children, and elders and allow him to continue where the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stopped.

He noted that it is the state, its people, and its children that would suffer most if this current spate of unwarranted and unpatriotic attacks on the current Governor continues.

His words “The state and its people stand to gain nothing, but pain, poverty, and penury if this incendiary politics of selfishness, hate, aggravation, and deception continues.”

Kayode enjoined the incumbent Governor to remain focused, strong, steadfast, and audacious, concentrating on the best way to move the state forward.

According to him “Do not yield to the deliberate distraction. Pick a leave from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who, despite onslaughts from left and right, continues to push his development agenda

“Please concentrate on immediate issues like settlement pending arrears of salaries and pension and I note with gladness that something is being done on these.

“Critical arterial roads in virtually every Senatorial zone of the state require very urgent attention. We urge the governor to look at these urgently. But how can he be able to do this, if hidden and unclean hands continue to distract him? So let us all give peace a chance so that the state can continue to thrive.

“We are lucky in the state that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is very much loved in Abuja. And he knows what to do. He must leverage his goodwill and the goodwill enjoyed by the late and beloved Governor Akeredolu to bring more Federal opportunities for the progress and edification of the state.

“We urge the Governor not to be distracted by lame, worthless, and beleaguered allegations and insinuations. These are of no moment or effect, at this time. Let us give peace a chance. Breathe and allow the Governor to breathe.”