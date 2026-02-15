Ex-Defence Minister, Danjuma Canvasses Youth-Driven Economic Revolution

Former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), has called on the Federal Government to urgently prioritise manpower development as a strategic pathway to reposition Nigeria’s troubled economy.

Gen. Danjuma said Nigeria must deliberately harness the vast potential of its youthful population through mentorship, financing, guidance and institutional support, stressing that sustainable development would not come from external dependence but from investing in homegrown talent.

“We must mentor, support, finance and guide our young leaders, not wait for external forces, but draw from our own resources and talents,” he said.

He spoke at the 8th and 9th combined convocation ceremony of Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, where he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration and Ethics (Honoris Causa).

Also honoured was technology entrepreneur, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, who received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Information Technology and Entrepreneurship.

New Telegraph reports that 22 graduands across various disciplines graduated with First Class honours.

Reflecting on the honour bestowed on him, Danjuma said he was particularly humbled for two key reasons, notably the growing international discourse surrounding the Middle Belt region.

According to him, the term “Middle Belt” has entered global vocabulary, attracting international attention following comments by former United States President, Donald Trump, on security concerns affecting communities in the region.

“When President Donald Trump publicly spoke about the situation in Nigeria, particularly the concerns affecting communities in the Middle Belt, the international media took notice. Many were surprised, some puzzled, yet the conversation persisted,” he stated.

“Today, the world is listening more closely to the realities of our region. For that awareness, we are grateful.”

Plateau State Governor and Visitor to the university, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, described the convocation as more than a celebration of academic attainment.

“This is not merely a ceremony to award degrees; it is a celebration of resilience, excellence and the harvest of years of intellectual discipline,” he said.

Mutfwang disclosed that upon assumption of office, his administration took deliberate steps to restore Plateau State’s status as a centre of academic excellence.

“Our institutions must not merely award degrees; they must serve as vibrant hubs of research, innovation, entrepreneurship and global relevance,” the governor emphasised.

He revealed that the state government invested nearly ₦1 billion in programme accreditation to ensure courses meet both national and international standards.

He further highlighted the establishment of the Faculty of Law, the take-off of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“These investments go beyond infrastructure. They reflect our determination to strengthen healthcare delivery by training competent professionals who will advance medical research and safeguard the well-being of our people,” he said.

Governor Mutfwang also approved the unbundling of Mass Communication into a full-fledged Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, positioning the state as a growing hub for digital media innovation and professional training.

He announced a donation of ₦250,000 to each First Class graduate, while the overall best graduating student received ₦500,000.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor of PLASU, Prof. Shedrach Gaya Best, disclosed that the convocation combined the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

He explained that 1,247 candidates graduated in the 2020/2021 session, while 1,238 graduated in the 2021/2022 session, bringing the total to 2,485 Bachelor’s degree holders.

“In each of the sessions, 11 graduands earned First Class degrees, totalling 22 First Class graduates for this combined convocation,” he said.

He further announced that 13 students obtained Postgraduate Diplomas, while 78 earned Master’s degrees.

Prof. Best commended Governor Mutfwang for prioritising staff welfare, including the approval of the new minimum wage and increased institutional allocations aimed at strengthening financial sustainability and enhancing the dignity of the academic workforce.