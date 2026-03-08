Ex-Defence Minister Congratulates Oyedele, Disu, Others On Appointments

Former Minister of Defence, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN, has congratulated the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Olatunji Disu, on his appointment, just as he commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the choice of qualified people from Ondo State in his government.

Kayode, in his congratulatory messages, stated that the President sought to appoint the best brains to occupy certain offices to enhance the performance of his administration.

He also appreciated President Tinubu for considering a number of personalities from the state for national assignments.

He noted that the performances of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, have placed the state on a pedestal that showcases it as an intellectual hub.

According to the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the innovations introduced in the immigration services led by Tunji-Ojo have solved the hitherto cumbersome system that subjected Nigerians to unnecessary stress to access the services of the institution in the past.

He, therefore, congratulated Taiwo Oyedele, the newly appointed Minister of State for Finance, whom he described as a financial expert with bias in taxation.

Other Ondo State indigenes congratulated by the Senior Advocate included the newly appointed Ambassador to Russia, Sola Iji, and the newly appointed UN Permanent Representative, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim.

The former minister commended President Tinubu on his choice of appointing Olatunji Disu as the 23rd Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Congratulating the new IGP, Kayode described him as a “well-regarded and quintessential police officer.” He urged him to “lead with courage and integrity, uphold the rule of law, modernise the service, and lift the morale of officers.”

His words: “It’s worthy of commendation, the appointments recently made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, considering the quality of the brains he selected. We can see the impactful turnaround the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has made in the various institutions under the Ministry of Interior.

“An assessment of the Nigeria Immigration Service is a typical example of the meteoric positive change brought about by innovations introduced by the Minister within a short period in office.

“I want to thank Mr. President for appointing the new Minister of State for Finance, Taiwo Oyedele; Ambassador Sola Iji (Russia); and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as the UN Permanent Representative. I commend President Tinubu for nominating these worthy sons of Ondo State for national assignments.”