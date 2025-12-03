Ex-Defence Minister Badaru Breaks Silence On Resignation

Former Defence Minister Mohammed Abubakar Badaru has denied malicious online publications regarding his resignation, describing them as “false, baseless, and deliberately mischievous.”

In a rejoinder issued on Tuesday, Badaru stated that his attention was drawn to a publication alleging he resigned because he “cannot stand and watch the US and Tinubu government bombing our brothers in the forest.”

Badaru categorically denied making this statement, saying it was entirely false and aimed at tarnishing his reputation and creating discord between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Minister reiterated that the true reasons for his resignation were formally communicated to the President and made public through conventional and social media platforms.

He reassured President Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, and Nigerians of his commitment to the country’s peace, security, and stability.

Badaru affirmed his loyalty to the President and support for the Renewed Hope Agenda, while also reaffirming his dedication to the APC’s success, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections.