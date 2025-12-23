Ex-Cross River APC Chairman, Eba, Expelled From Party

The immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Barrister Alphonsus Eba, has been expelled from the party.

The decision was taken by the APC Cross River State Caretaker Committee during a meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Calabar.

The committee, led by Mr. Ekum Ojogu, announced the expulsion of Eba after invoking Article 21.5(v) of the APC Constitution (as amended in 2022).

Ojogu explained that the provision mandates the automatic expulsion of any party member who institutes legal action against the party without first exhausting internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

“He was expelled in line with the constitution of the party,” Ojogu said.

The Caretaker Committee also upheld the suspension of the State Special Leader, Dr. Juliet Diwa, following deliberations on a petition from the Boki Local Government Area.

Diwa was accused of gross misconduct at the ward level, including the alleged assault of the Ward Chairman, Mr. James Abang. After reviewing the allegations, the committee resolved to uphold her suspension pending the outcome of the party’s disciplinary committee.

It will be recalled that Alphonsus Eba was earlier impeached as state chairman after some party members accused him of misconduct, including allegations of withholding the salaries of some party stakeholders.

The Caretaker Committee reaffirmed its commitment to party discipline, internal democracy, and strict adherence to the APC Constitution, stressing that no member is above the rules of the party.