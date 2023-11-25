Ex-C’River Guber Candidate Arrested Over N607m Patricia Cyber Attack

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Saturday said it arrested a former Cross River State governorship candidate, Wilfred Bonse in connection to the security breach and financial fraud suffered by Patricia, a cryptocurrency firm.

It would be recalled that Bonse contested the 2023 Cross River governorship election on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Speaking on his arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi said the former gubernatorial candidate conspired to launder the sum of N50 million that originated from the fraudulent diversion of N607 million from Patricia.

Adejobi said Bonse received the funds with his bank account through a cryptocurrency wallet, adding that the fund is part of the N2 billion Patricia lost to a security breach on its crypto processing platform in May 2023.

He further stated that after painstaking efforts, the police trial led to the arrest of Bonse.

He said the police, through its National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC), made significant strides in investigating the complex financial fraud case reported by Patricia.

“The case involves a criminal conspiracy, unauthorised modification of computer systems, network data, and the unlawful diversion of funds amounting to over Two hundred million naira (N200,000,000:00k) as contained in a petition to the inspector general of Police,” the PRO said.

“Outlining the details of the alleged theft, conversion of cryptocurrency wallets, and unauthorised fund diversion from the company’s Flutterwave account, the petition specifically mentioned some individuals currently at large.

“Having registered his involvement in the complex crime. Wilfred Bonse conspired in laundering the sum of fifty million naira (N50,000,000:00k) originating from the fraudulent diversion of six hundred and seven million naira (N607,000,000:00k) from Patricia Technology company’s account to his bank account through a cryptocurrency wallet.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the Nigeria Police Force wishes to assure the public that all individuals involved in this criminal conspiracy will be brought to justice.”

This is not the first case of Bonse’s involvement in cyber fraud.

In February, the politician was accused of benefitting at least N40 million from a cyber fraud scheme executed by a group of hackers identified as ‘The Syndicate’.