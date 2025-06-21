Ex-Councillors Honour Badaru With Award For Outstanding Service

Share

The Forum of Elected Former Councillors in Jigawa State has commended former Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar for his exceptional leadership and commitment to grassroots development during his tenure.

During a courtesy visit to his residence in Kano on Friday, June 20, 2025, the Forum presented a plaque of appreciation to the former governor—now serving as Nigeria’s Minister of Defence—in recognition of his unprecedented decision to pay all outstanding severance allowances owed to local government councillors in the state, dating back from 1999 to 2023.

Presenting the award, Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Mustafá Isyaku Sholy, said the gesture reflected the deep gratitude of all former councillors in the state for the goodwill and support they received under Badaru’s administration.

“This plaque is a token of our collective appreciation. You were the first Governor in the history of Jigawa State to address the severance allowances of local government councillors comprehensively,” Sholy stated.

The Forum reaffirmed its unwavering support and loyalty to Badaru and pledged continued solidarity with him in his political journey, particularly in his home state of Jigawa.

Also present at the visit were the Member representing Hadejia Constituency in the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Jallo, and former Chairman of Gumel Local Government, Alhaji Ahmed Rufai Gumel.

