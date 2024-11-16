Gunmen Kill Former Ogun Councillor

Share

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have reportedly killed a former councillor of Abeokuta North Local Government Area, Mutiu Akinbami.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Ex-Councillor was shot dead in the head while on a motorcycle with his son around Brewery in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the report the incident happened at about 6.30 pm on Friday between the popular Brewery Bust Stop and Olomoore Junction.

The Divisional Police Officer was said to have quickly mobilised patrol teams to the location and transported the victim to Ijaiye General Hospital, where a doctor confirmed him dead.

Odutola said, “The Divisional Police Officer of Lafenwa received a report at about 18:40houre that Mutiu Akinbami, a man from Olomore Housing Estate, had been shot near the Brewery

“According to the caller, the deceased was riding home on a motorcycle when he was shot from behind by one of the masked occupants of an unregistered white tinted glass Hilux.”

