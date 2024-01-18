Ex- Council Boss Laments Soludo Face Off With Church, Monarchs

The lingering face-off between Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra state, the Church, and Traditional Rulers has drawn the attention of the former Chairman of Nnewi South local government area Mr Romanus Okoli contending that it doesn’t speak well of the state and his administration.

Recall that in the past three weeks, the Anambra state government has been trading words over the conferment of Chieftaincy titles on certain sons and daughters of the state which led to the suspension of three Monarchs.

The state government is also having issues with the Church over the cost of the funeral ceremony which pitched the governor against the Catholic Arch Bishop of Onitsha.

He said that the media had been awash with stories of exchanges between the government and the church on the one hand and the traditional institution were unnecessary and distractive.

According to him the impacts on the economic prosperity and wellbeing of citizens had taken a backseat.

He called on Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to take full charge and not allow his appointees and propagandists to create tension in Anambra.

“The events in Anambra are no longer palatable, and the conversation in the media is no longer on the wellbeing of our people, this must be checked before it degenerates to anarchy.

“We have seen the face between the government and the church, between the government and traditional rulers, and even videos on the destruction of businesses they say are operating in unapproved locations.

“This is not good for the image of our state, it is not good for the progress of our state, we need positive and constructive engagement to sustain the peace and tranquility we are getting back,” he said.

Okoli said Anambra had always been of state of politics with respect and without violence.

He urged Soludo to maintain focus and not engage himself in many fights that would pit him against the masses that he was elected to serve.

According to him, Mr Governor should collaborate with National Assembly members to attract more dividends of democracy to the people of Anambra State.

“Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah Tony Nwoye and Victor Umeh are great patriots with utmost compassion for the poor, these people mean well and the masses love them. Let love reign,” he said.