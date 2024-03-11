Ex-Convict Rapes, Kill Woman In Ondo

An ex-convict has allegedly raped and killed, a 50-year-old woman identified as Kudirat Abolarinwa in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State at the weekend.

Kudirat’s remains were found in the bush after she had been declared missing on Friday. She was allegedly raped and matched to dead by her assailant in the Lekere, Ayeyemi area of the town.

A resident said the deceased followed the suspect to buy plantain on the farm where she was attacked by the same man on their way.

It was learned that the suspect came on Thursday to that area to ask for the people selling plantain that he wanted to sell but was still on the farm, but they told him they were not around and he left and came back on Friday to ask again of the people selling plantain, and the deceased followed him to the farm before she met her untimely death.

A source at Enu-Owa Police Division said the deceased had gone missing before her lifeless body was finally found on Saturday.

The deceased’s husband, Abolarinwa, who had led the search, approached the Enu-Owa Police Division in the area to report the incident. The division stated that Abolarinwa claimed the family became concerned when the wife, who had left home on Friday, did not return.

It was learned that the circumstances leading to the death of the woman were unclear, but the police said a bag containing a small paper was found at the scene.

The Police Division said in the paper, it was known to them that the suspect was released from Segede prison custody on the 6th of February, 2024.

Sources at the Police Division said there were signs of violent marks on her body because she was naked with marks of cutlass.

The source said an investigation had since commenced to unravel the circumstances of her subsequent death.

It was further gathered that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue in Ondo City and efforts are ongoing to arrest the culprit.