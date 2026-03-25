Ex-Convict Bags 3 Years In Jail For Stealing N12m

Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced an ex-convict, Oluokun Gabriel Adekola, to three years’ imprisonment for stealing the sum of N12 million.

Adekola was arraigned on March 16, by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ikoyi, on a one-count amended charge bordering on stealing. In the charge, EFCC accused the defendant of conniving with others at large, in 2025, to conceal and disguise the origin of the N12 million paid into his account.

The fund was said to be part of a larger sum of N3.9 billion fraudulently obtained from accounts domiciled with a new generation bank through unauthorised access and mobile banking fraud. The money was said to have been withdrawn and converted to cash through Point of Sale (POS) agents.

Upon arraignment, Adekola pleaded guilty to the charge. New Telegraph learnt that the defendant had a prior conviction. On July 23, 2020, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court in Ibadan had sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment for defrauding a Taiwanese na- tional of $22,300.

During sentencing, prosecution counsel, E. S. Okongwu, tendered a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the July 23, 2020 judgement as evidence, with suit no. FHC/IB/32c/2018 which the court admitted as Exhibit 1. The prosecution also sought restitution of N3.5 million to the nominal complainant.