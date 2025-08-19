Ex-Convict Arrested For Stealing 5 Days After Leaving Prison In Delta

Operatives of Patrol Team of Eagle-Net Special Squad, Delta State Police Command, have arrested an ex-convict for stealing, five days after his release from prison.

A statement by SP Edafe Bright, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Command, said the operatives, while on visibility patrol, had received a distress call concerning a missing motorcycle. Subsequently, in a combined effort with some members of Nigeria Hunters Security Services (NFSS), they arrested one Precious Okoro, 27, and Buhari Deyegu, 18 years, recovering the missing motorcycle in the process.

Okoro is an ex-convict who was released from Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Facility on August 6, 2025, after completing a two years jail term for also stealing a motorcycle. “The suspect went back to steal another motorcycle just five days after returning from prison.

“Investigation was extended to the suspect’s residence, where a search warrant was executed, and one Tiger generator, one big Fireman generator and one iron measuring scale were recovered.” Also, one Bassey Udoh, 39, was arrested with an English Beretta pistol in Asaba.