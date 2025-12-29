Ex-Convict, 3 Others Arrested Over UK-Bound Cocaine Consignment In Liquid Starch Sachets

A suspected notorious drug trafficker, Nwobodo Chidiebere Basil, previously convicted of dealing in 30.10kg methamphetamine in 2023 has again been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) following the seizure of 75 parcels of cocaine weighing 1.50 kilograms concealed in factory sealed sachets of coldwater starch heading to the United Kingdom at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, three cargo agents: Jubrin Firdausi Hassana; Kuku Daniel Oluwasegun; and Igwe Chioma Jane involved in the attempt to export the consignment to the UK were swiftly arrested on Saturday, December 20, before further investigations unraveled 37-year-old Nwobodo Chidiebere Basil as the mastermind.

He was arrested in a follow up operation on Sunday, December 21 at a popular relaxation centre in Ikeja where he went on a date with his girlfriend.

The Agency’s criminal database revealed that Nwobodo had been arrested in May 2023 in connection with the seizure of 30.10kg methamphetamine concealed in powdered custard containers as part of a consolidated cargo going to London, United Kingdom at the export shed of the Lagos airport.

He was subsequently arraigned at a Federal High Court in charge number: FHC/L/337C/2023, convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment with an option of a fine of Seven Million Naira (N7,000,000.00), along with one-month community service, with effect from December 4, 2023.

He paid the fine and soon after returned to the same crime. In another successful operation, NDLEA operatives on Monday, December 22, set ablaze tons of skunk, a strain of cannabis and wooden warehouses in Ara Forest, Ara-Ekiti where 638 kilograms of same psycho- active substance were also recovered.

No fewer than 1,205 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa, weighing 883.1kg were recovered from three Toyota Camry vehicles intercepted by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Igara-Auchi road, Edo State on Mon- day, December 22.

In Cross River State, raid operations conducted on Sunday, December 21, at Agoi-Ibami Community, Yakurr LGA, led to the arrest of three suspects and seizure of various quantities of skunk.

They include: Freedom Jonah Akpama, 27, with 671kg; David Itam David, 30, with 89kg; and Nelson Arikpo Osam, 26, with 148kg.

In another operation, a 42-yearold lady Joy Oisamaye was arrested with 38kg skunk by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Abaji- Abuja Expressway on Monday, December 22, on her way from Otua in Owan East LGA, Edo State.