Ex-COAS, Ors Pay Condolence Visit To Late Olubadan’s Residence

Former Chief of Army Staff and the former Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, on Monday led some delegates to the Alarere, Ibadan residence of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who joined his ancestors last Thursday night.

The 81-year-old monarch breathed his last at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan at 81 having reigned for two years.

Buratai, the Aare Akinrogun of Ibadanland, described the death of Oba Balogun as very painful and the sudden exit as a great loss, stressing that with his death, “we have lost a friendly, jovial, compassionate and loving monarch. His passage, is though very painful, but we are grateful to the Almighty Allah, he made his mark and left a great legacy”.

Responding on behalf of the family, Dr Kola Balogun, a member of the Senate at the Ninth Assembly, said he was not surprised by the visit by the retired General in view of the cordial relationship between the visitor and the family, which, though started with the coronation about two years ago, but had blossomed like decades of interactions.

He recalled that the Ibadan honorary Chieftaincy title holder came to the coronation and was among the array of Generals who stayed for two extra days to ensure personal visitation to the late monarch.

“We are feeling a great sense of loss because we never thought it was going to be so short. We however take solace in the popular aphorism that it is not how long, but, how well.

“We are grateful to the Almighty Allah for the quality service our departed hero gave Ibadanland during his two-year reign. The general comments trailing his passage since Thursday last week have been so consoling and soothing balm on the pains caused by his death.

“He scored many firsts and his efforts at ensuring that peace reigned during his time and the taming of the monsters engaging in land grabbing would go down in history as part of his enduring legacies”, Sen. Balogun added.

The Oniroko of Iroko, Oba Ismaila Abioye Opeyemi, led the association of the Royal Highnesses of Ibadanland to condole the family. They were received by the three surviving wives of the late Olubadan namely Oloris Olayinka, Olufunmilayo and Khalimat Balogun.

In his short remark on behalf of his colleague Obas, Oniroko described the late Oba Balogun as a man with no restriction to his accessibility, noting that his death caught everybody unawares as his news of illness was not heard and it made it more painful.

“We took consolation in the fact that our departed father made history and his impact on all of us would remain indelible in our lives because the crowns we all parade now were his legacies which nobody could alter in history.

“We shall forever remain grateful to him just as we implore all the people left behind not to mourn but to rejoice in the impactful and fulfilled life lived by the departed great monarch”.