Ex-COAS Calls For Mandatory Military Training For Nigerians

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd.)has called for the introduction of mandatory military training for all Nigerians, beginning with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), saying it is way to promote national unity, discipline, and resilience in the face of growing security and social challenges.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 18 Alumni Association in Abuja, Ihejirika reflected on his early days in military service and the camaraderie built over the years with fellow officers.

The former Army chief said the discipline and patriotism instilled in them during training were instrumental in shaping their careers and national contributions.

Ihejirika praised the Federal Government’s decision to restore the old national anthem, saying it reinforces the spirit of unity, but expressed concern over how the national anthem is now reduced to mere fanfare at official events.

Beyond his advocacy, the retired general also commended the current leadership of the Nigerian Armed Forces, describing them as highly experienced and well-trained.

He urged Nigerian leaders at all levels to prioritise peace and stability, reminding them that no office or position is sustainable in the absence of national unity.

“Given the current situation of things in our country, I believe it’s time we start thinking about mandatory military training for our citizens.

“We can start with the National Youth Service. This will help us build a generation of Nigerians who understand sacrifice, responsibility, and patriotism.

“It should be a daily reminder of our oath of allegiance. It must return to schools, communities, and national ceremonies.

“Many of the officers leading today served in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and other conflict zones.”