Ex-CJN Mohammed Uwais Is Dead

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Mohammed Uwais, has died at the age of 88.

New Telegraph gathered that the former CJN died in the early hours of Friday, June 6.

This was made known by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo.

Uwais served as the CJN from 1995 until his retirement in 2006.

Following his retirement, he chaired the Presidential Electoral Reform Committee inaugurated by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

The committee included prominent figures such as Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and human rights lawyer, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN.

The Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

