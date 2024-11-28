Ex-CJN, Ariwoola To Declare Open Ibadan NBA’s 70 Years 

Share

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON will declare open the week-long activities marking the 70th Anniversary of the Ibadan branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Ariwoola and other eminent personalities from all walks of life have been pencilled to grace the series of activities lined up to span 13th to 18th December 2024 at the Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

According to the Law Week and 70th Anniversary Planning Committee, headed by Mr Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo (SAN), the Branch, under the Chairmanship of Mr Ibrahim Lawal, is set to make the anniversary epochal with the anniversary events and the 2024 Law Week celebrations.

According to the programme of events, a Jumat Service will hold at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Memorial Mosque, Oke Ado, on Friday, 13th December, and an Interdenominational Service at the St. Anne’s Church, Molete, Ibadan on Sunday, December, 15, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, former Governor of Lagos State, is billed to deliver a keynote address on the opening day.

Dr Zacheaus Adedeji, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Services will on Monday, 16th December deliver a lecture on: “Tax and its Administration in Nigeria”, with discussants at the first plenary session including Professor Abiola Sanni, SAN, Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos; Prince Akinmade Ajibola, Chairman, Tax Appeal Tribunal, South Western

Zone; Mr. Sola Awakan, Chairman, Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue, with Dr. Wale Akinlabi FCIarb(UK), moderating.

The NBA also said that there will be a Health Walk on Saturday 14th December.

For the opening ceremony, the governor of Oyo State, Engr, Oluwaseyi Makinde and Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of

Nigeria will be the Guest of Honour while Honourable Justice I.S Yerima, Chief Judge of Oyo State and Ibrahim Lawal, Branch Chairman will host the guests.

Scheduled to give their goodwill messages during the programmes are: Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, CFR { Patron, NBA, Ibadan Branch } and the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Folake Solanke, SAN, CON { Matriarch of the Bar), as well as, Mr. Abiodun Aikomo, Hon. Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State.

Expected to grace the opening ceremony also include Mazi Afam Osigwe, President, Nigerian Bar Association; President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State; the Presiding Justice of Court of Appeal, Ibadan, the Admin. Judge, Federal High Court, Ibadan Division, the Admin Judge, National Industrial Court, Ibadan Division, other Patrons of NBA, Ibadan Branch, as well as, elders and senior members of the Bar.

The second session tagged: “Owolabi Afuye Memorial Lecture”, will be moderated by Mr. Oladipo Olasope, SAN, and chaired by Professor Yusuff Alli, SAN, Principal Partner, Ghalib Chambers, Ilorin, Kwara State. Honourable Justice P.O Ige, JCA { retired} will speak on the topic: “Medical Malpractices and Negligence; Law to the rescue”. Eminent discussants for the session will include Prof. S.B Odunsi of the Faculty of Law, OAU, Ile Ife; Prof. Simisola Akintola, former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan; Dr Shade Adegbite, Associate professor, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos; Dr Folake Tafita, University of Ibadan and a Registered Nurse; Dr. Bukola Ogunlade, Head of Legal, University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan.

Tuesday, 17th December, 2024 will witness the 3rd session to be chaired by Prof. Bankole Shodipo, SAN. Dr. John O. Asein, Director General, Nigerian Copyright

Commission will speak on the topic: “Intellectual Rights Infringement in the 21st Century”. Among the discussants for the day which will be moderated by Mr. Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi, SAN, are: Mr. Oyetola M. Atoyebi, SAN, Managing Partner, Omaplex Law Firm; Dr. Emmanuel O. Olowononi, Senior Lecturer Nigerian Law School, Abuja and a Sports law expert; Mrs, Beverley Agbakoba-Onyejianya, a Sports Expert at Olisa Agbakoba, SAN & Co.; Mogaji Rotimi Alli, Chairman, Ibadan Football Council and a Member of Oyo State Football Association; Dr. Tolulope Aderemi, an Entertainment Attorney.

The 4th session is to be chaired by Hon. Justice Mojeed Owoade, JCA (retired), and moderated by Professor Babatunde Oni, SAN with Dr Saheed Ayoola, Director of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria, delivering a lecture on “The Lawful Use of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence in legal practice in Nigeria”.

The discussants include Mr Ope Olusaga, Managing Director, Law Pavilion Business Solutions Ltd.; Mr Oluwaseun Abimbola, SAN, Managing Partner, Prime Solicitors; Dr Olumide Ayeni, SAN; Mr Rotimi Ogunyemi, a Lagos-based Technology Attorney; Engineer Abiodun Fijabi, Principal Consultant, Lord Princely Associates Limited, Abeokuta, Ogun State; Chimezie U. Okoli, Esq. of faculty of Law, University of Ibadan.

Day 6, Wednesday, December 18th, will feature the Ondo State governor, Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, as the Special Guest of Honour. While Chief Charles Akinlolu Olujinmi, SAN, (former Attorney General

of the Federation & Minister of Justice) performs the chairmanship role, Dr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN will deliver a lecture on the topic: “State of the Nation: The Tinubu Administration’s Economic Agenda and Policy: How far, so far? The session

dedicated to the memory of the Ibadan NBA Branch’s distinguished Patron, Past President of NBA and former Governor of Ondo

State, Late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, CON, SAN, will feature discussants including Dr Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, National Secretary, APC; Dr Segun Sowunmi, PDP Chieftain and Public Affairs Analyst

Another topic: “CNG as an alternative to the rising cost of Premium Motor Spirit

{PMS} in Nigeria; prospects and challenges” will be discussed by the Managing Director, BOVAS; Managing Director, NIPCO and it will be moderated by Mogaji Abiola Olagunji, SAN, past General Secretary of NBA.

In the afternoon, there will also be a “Segun Aderibigbe Essay Competition” with the topic: A Review Of Community Service As Corrective Regimen For Convicted Internet Fraudsters”. It will be Chairman by Mr. Oluwaseun Abimbola, SAN, Managing Partner, and Prime Solicitors.

The presentation of Prizes will later in the day be anchored by Mr Oluwaseun Abimbola, SAN, Managing Partner, Prime Solicitors. It will be moderated by Tomiwa Fadeyi, Chairman, of the Academic Board, YLF, Ibadan Branch, while Timileyin Olayiwola, Chairman, of Young Lawyers Forum’ will give a vote of thanks.

The grand finale of the programme is the 70th Anniversary Dinner & Award Nights to be held at the Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan. The Chairman is Alhaji Ahmed Raji, SAN, Principal Partner, Ahmed Raji & Co., while the dinner Speaker is Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, a past General Secretary of NBA and a Life Bencher.

Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, will be inducted as a new Patron of the Ibadan Bar Branch, while there will be a presentation of the Award of Excellence to the newly elevated members of the Bench, as well as those promoted to the

higher bench. They include Hon. Justice L. A Ganiyu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Hon. Justice Olukayode A. Adeniyi, Justice of the Court of Appeal (Former

Chairman, NBA, Ibadan Branch); Hon. Justice Oyebola Oyewumi, Justice of Court of Appeal; Hon. Justice R.O Ayoola, Justice of Court of Appeal; Hon. Justice, T.M Abdulganiyu, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State; Hon. Justice Oluwatosin Popoola, a Judge of High Court of Lagos State; Hon. Justice M.O Folorunsho, a Judge of High Court of Kwara State.

Members of NBA, Ibadan Branch who were elevated to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, will also be honoured. They are: Mr. Akinyemi Olujinmi, SAN, and Mr. Yusuff Tunji Ogunrinde, SAN.

