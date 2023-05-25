Ex-CIBN President Urges Tinubu To Tackle Financial Crisis

Former President of the Council of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Prof. Segun Ajibola, has advised the incoming administration to tackle financial crisis bedevilling the nation headlong. Speaking at the 60th birthday of Dr. Samson Bilesanmi, one of the leaders of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, Ajibola said such move will help to salvage the precarious economic situation occasioned by poor fiscal policies of the outgoing administration.

Ajibola cited the dysfunctional state of the five traditional functions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which he said has brought the economy to its knees. He proffered some workable solutions to the problems bedevilling the Nigerian economy, these he said includes revamping the agriculture and manufacturing sectors of the economy.

The development of various segments of the economy to avoid centralisation and a sufficiently tamed appetite for imported goods. On fiscal policy, Ajibola maintained that the Federal Government’s borrowing attitude negates the earmarked ratio, adding that; “Close to N27 trillion has been borrowed from the CBN which is against the rule.

While calling for fiscal discipline on the part of the Federal Government, he also said that the banks are not in a good state, “CBN could no longer give bailout funds , being the bankers’ bank. “Our monolithic economy is poorly managed. our debt now hovers between N46 to N80 trillion.” Ajibola said.